WATCH: Horror start for Real Madrid as Manchester City strike instead two minutes

Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City has got off to the worst possible start, as Bernardo Silva has opened the scoring for the away side after less than two minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to start with Aurelien Tchouameni instead of Nacho Fernandez in the centre of defence, and it was the Frenchman who gave away the free-kick that Bernardo scored from – he was booked in the process, meaning that he will miss the second leg in Manchester. The Portuguese’s effort went in at the front post, with Andriy Lunin not doing enough to stop it from finding the back of the net.

It’s a really poor start for Real Madrid. Not only have they lost Tchouameni for next week, meaning that Eder Militao will now almost certainly play, but the goal going in too is really bad. Lunin won’t want to see it again, as he really should have done better.