WATCH: Al-Hilal troll Cristiano Ronaldo with video of outburts following red card

Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first red card since arriving in Saudi Arabia on Monday night, as Al-Nassr went down 2-1 to league leaders Al-Hilal. It leaves 12 points between the two, with the Saudi league more or less sentenced, and Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing his opponent.

Al-Hilal were taking no prisoners after the game either, going after Ronaldo on social media. On their official Tiktok account they captioned the following video, which shows Ronaldo going in hard in both of their league games against him this season, with the following caption.

“The star of the ring in every arena🥊 One more time 🔄 One more strike 👊🏻”

Al-Hilal are showing Cristiano Ronaldo little mercy after he was sent off in a 2-1 win against Al-Nassr. The caption in this tiktok was 'The star of the ring in every setting'🥊pic.twitter.com/n40vumcgr2 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 9, 2024

The music set behind the video was the theme music to the iconic wrestler John Cena. Ronaldo was not the only one who came in for some heat from the Al-Hilal account, who called Al-Nassr ‘a joke’ in another post.

That’s it.. that’s the joke 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YeKkI9juoo — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) April 8, 2024

It could have been much worse for the Portuguese star, who looked at one stage as if he were about to strike the referee. As it was, he may still face action for sarcastically applauding the officials as he walked off.