“They’re so much better” – Xavi Hernandez labels Barcelona as underdogs for Paris Saint-Germain showdown

On paper, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are well-matched, with Kylian Mbappe perhaps being the reason that the scales can be tipped in the French champions’ favour ahead of the Champions League quarter-final showdown, which gets underway at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

However, according to Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, his opposition are clear favourites to reach the semi-finals, where Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund await the victors. He told the media on Tuesday that his side do not match up to PSG, as per Diario AS.

“When I say they’re favourites, it’s because I think so. They have a team to win, they took Dembele. We are under construction. They’re so much better and a clear favourite.

“They have “Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Vitinha… Their goalscorer is Mbappe. We have to be careful about our vigilance in transitions.”

Despite these remarks, Xavi expressed his excitement for the tie.

“We can dream. We are very motivated. We’re in the best moment of the season and we’re playing against a team prepared to win the Champions League with one of the best coaches in Luis Enrique.

“I face this with motivation and responsibility, but I don’t focus on myself. I’m excited, and I wish that Barcelona are in the semi-finals, not that Xavi is in the semi-finals.”

This could be a case of Xavi looking to take the pressure off his players ahead of the tie, while adding that pressure from Barcelona on to PSG. It could work, although what matters is the events that take place on the pitch, which his words are unlikely to have any effect over.