“The collective has to stand together” – Jules Kounde on Barcelona’s efforts to stop Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona begin their Champions League quarter-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes. The main objective for Xavi Hernandez’s side will be to ensure a result that keeps them in proceedings ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

To do this, it is imperative that Kylian Mbappe is stopped. The 24-year-old is considered by many to be the best player in the world, and he could have a big impact on the tie. Barcelona are aware that they need to keep him as quiet as possible in order to have the best chance of progression, as defender Jules Kounde told the media on Tuesday, as per Diario AS.

“Mbappe is a differential player. I share a shirt with him in the national team and he’s the one who makes the difference. We are going to try to stop him, we will see how we approach the game with the coach.

“Everyone knows Mbappe. We’ve seen it in videos. The collective has to stand together in front of Kylian.”

Kounde also spoke glowingly of Pau Cubarsi, who is expected to join him in the Barcelona defence for Wednesday’s first leg in Paris.

“Cubarsi has shown that he is very young and prepares very well. He is an example for all the young people who are at La Masia. Like Lamine and Fermin, he plays without pressure and they’re ready.”

Kounde will be the first line of defence against Mbappe, provided that the latter does line up on the left wing as expected. That all-French duel could be crucial to determining whether Barcelona can knock out PSG, and book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.