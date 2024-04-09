Sergio Ramos reluctant to stay at Sevilla next season amid offers from Major League Soccer

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season, and despite what has been a largely successful return to the club on an individual basis, is reluctant to sign a new deal with Los Nervionenses.

The veteran defender has been a crucial part of Sevilla’s defence since his arrival, but the 38-year-old recently went to the USA to visit some of his potential destinations should he elect to move to Major League Soccer in the summer. Relevo reveal that while his salary may be lower than in some other clubs, it is an option that has always interested him, and it would be a more comfortable destination for his family.

Currently he is focused on securing Sevilla safety from the drop as quickly as possible before making any decisions, but he will sit down with the club after the season. He will evaluate the economic offer from Sevilla, but above all the sporting project on offer to him. He does not want to spend another season putting out fires in the bottom half of the table next season.

They go on to say that there are members of the club that are also reluctant to extend their relationship with Ramos too, feeling they would be better served by jettisoning the veteran in order to carry out a much-needed rebuild. It will make for a major talking point this summer though, as will the contract of Jesus Navas, which is also up this summer.

Ramos’ concerns are valid, given the chaotic nature of Sevilla’s last four transfer windows, and indeed his very own signing, taking place beyond the end of the transfer window in September, is evidence of the rather ramshackle planning at times. All the same, after 18 years away from Sevilla, he could be tempted into a second season, given how long it has been.