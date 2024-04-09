Real Madrid ‘very close’ to renewing contract of breakout star

Real Madrid are on the verge of closing a deal for Andriy Lunin to remain at the club long-term, according to the latest reports in the Spanish capital. It was recently revealed publicly that Jorge Mendes had become the agent of Lunin during the talks, but now it is claimed that his agency Polaris Sports had been managing his affairs for several months.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper contracted the services of Mendes in December, which was seen as a movement that would take Lunin away from Los Blancos ultimately. However having won the number one spot over Kepa Arrizabalaga in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, and the confidence of the club, he will be renewed on a long-term deal, with negotiation ‘very close’ to being agreed, as per Diario AS.

It was recently explained to Football España that the changing of agents to Mendes from his father would not be an obstacle to his renewal. While there is little doubt that Courtois will return to the line-up next season as number one, Real Madrid are undoubtedly covering their backs with a quality alternative should the Belgian’s fitness issues continue, or his performances regress on his return.