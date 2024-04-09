Real Madrid on alert as 22-year-old speaks on possible departure this summer

Sergio Arribas’ debut season in professional football has been a difficult one. Having joined Almeria from Real Madrid last summer, the 22-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the team, and three different managers has also not helped him find any consistency.

Despite this, Arribas has six goals and three assists this season, which is impressive considering his circumstances. It has meant that clubs, including Sevilla, have expressed their interest in a summer move, which seems likely given that Almeria will be heading to Segunda for the 2024-25 campaign.

Arribas spoke to Almeria’s official media channels on a possible summer move away from the Andalusian club, as per Diario AS.

“It’s going to be a long summer where we’ll have to meet with the club and things will be decided.”

Arribas also revealed how his debut season in La Liga has gone from his perspective.

“In a season there are ups and downs, now I’m more down than up, but in these final matches I will give my best. It’s my first season in the first division, I’m experiencing different things. It’s been a tough season and it’s going to make us all mature football-wise.”

Real Madrid will be alert to Arribas’ situation in the summer. They have a 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal agreed with Almeria, and they could be hoping to receive a nice amount of money from a sale.