Real Madrid-Manchester City team news: Veteran dropped as Carlo Ancelotti finalises defensive decision

Real Madrid’s biggest game of the season so far is upon us. Carlo Ancelotti’s side host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they will be aiming to take an advantage over to England for next Wednesday’s return leg.

For Real Madrid, the big unknown coming into the match in the Spanish capital involved who would be partnering Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence. Eder Militao is not fit enough yet, so the choice was between Nacho Fernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni.

In the end, Ancelotti has opted for the latter, which means that he drops back from midfield. Eduardo Camavinga comes into the side, which otherwise, is as expected.

For Man City, starting goalkeeper Ederson is unavailable to start due to injury, which means that Stefan Ortega Moreno will continue in goals – a boost for Real Madrid. Furthermore, Kevin De Bruyne does not start, with Pep Guardiola opting for Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as his midfield options, behind Erling Haaland.

Your City squad tonight! 🩵 XI | Ortega Moreno, Akanji, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/OE8Vktnbw0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2024

It promises to be a cracking occasion at the Bernabeu, with Real Madrid and Manchester City fully aware that the outcome of his match and tie could have a significant effect on who wins this season’s Champions League. Don’t miss it.