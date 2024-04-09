Real Madrid and Manchester City share six goals in epic Champions League thriller

Real Madrid are still in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City, but it was far from an ideal result for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, where it finished 3-3 after an epic blockbuster of an occasion.

It was a dream start for the visitors, with Bernardo Silva firing home a free-kick inside the opening two minutes of the match. That was a nightmare for Real Madrid, but just 12 minutes later, they had turned the game around courtesy of goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes.

It stayed 2-1 until half time, but after the interval, Man City scored two quickfire goals of their own to go ahead. Phil Foden arrowed a wonderful strike into the top corner of Andriy Lunin’s goal, before Josko Gvardiol did similar a few minutes later.

However, it wasn’t done there, as Federico Valverde made it 3-3 late on. Vinicius Junior played a deep cross into the box, and the Uruguayan volleyed brilliantly into the far corner to restore parity.

It does mean that Real Madrid need to win in Manchester next week to progress to the semi-finals, so it’s certainly a better result for Man City. Ancelotti’s side will fancy their chances though, you can be sure of that.