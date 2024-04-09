Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Manchester City: visitors juggle injuries, Ancelotti to use makeshift defender?

In the build-up to their quarter-final clash, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared that beating Real Madrid was very difficult, but that doing it two years in a row was ‘almost impossible’. That is exactly what he will send his players out to do on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu though, as the reigning champions take on the most decorated club in European Cup history.

The big question for many is how Guardiola will line-up his defence, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake being left at home, and Josko Gvardiol’s fitness uncertain going into the match. Marca believe that it will be Ruben Dias who plays on the left side of back three, with Manuel Akanji on the right, and John Stones in the middle. Rico Lewis would ultimately be the name replacing Walker on the team sheet. Otherwise, it will be as expected for Guardiola.

For Real Madrid, they believe Carlo Ancelotti will use Nacho Fernandez ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni in defence, with the Frenchman in front of the defence flanked by Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos. Diario AS believe Ancelotti will stay true to form though, and start Tchouameni in the big games at centre-back ahead of Nacho recently, with Eduardo Camavinga in midfield instead.

In terms of Manchester City though, they feel Akanji will start on the left of the defence, with Lewis at right-back as part of a more conventional back four, rather than moving inside. Los Blancos are at risk of losing Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Tchouameni and Camavinga to suspension if they are booked. Only Ruben Dias is facing such an issue for Guardiola’s side. David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are the key absences for Los Blancos, while Ake and Walker are out for City.