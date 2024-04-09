Marcelino Garcia Toral set for reunion as Villarreal close to agreement with midfielder

As they prepare for their final eight matches, which could be a European place secured, Villarreal also have one eye on next season. The club’s sporting department are aware that new midfielders will be required, with the futures of Etienne Capoue and Frances Coquelin both far from certain.

Both players are out of contract in the summer, and the Yellow Submarine have moved quickly to replace one of them. Marseille’s Pape Gueye is their leading target, and Relevo have reported that they have convinced the Senegalese midfielder to join from next season onwards.

Gueye was previously in La Liga with Sevilla last season, and he now looks set for a return to Spanish football, but this time in the colours of Villarreal. He would be reunited with Marcelino Garcia Toral, who was his manager at Marseille at the start of this season, albeit only for a matter of weeks.

Villarreal wanted to sign Gueye in January, but despite that not being possible, they kept contacts open over a summer move instead. Personal terms are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.