“He’s an icon” – Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid will face a very strong test in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund, which gets underway on Wednesday with the first leg at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone will face off against Edin Terzic, who is very fond of his opposite number.

As he told the media during his press conference on Tuesday (via MD), Terzic believes that Simeone has inspired many with his exploits at Atleti over the last 12.5 years. He also admitted that his side are at a disadvantage going into the first leg because of Los Rojiblancos’ impressive home form over the last 15 months.

“He’s done phenomenal, and had so much consistency for so many years. He’s an idol for a lot of teams.

“They have an advantage playing in this stadium, but we want to come out with a good result to have the advantage next Tuesday. This team is important. We want to do our best, as we have done before.”

It promises to be a fantastic occasion at the Metropolitano on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid won’t have it easy, but they are more than capable of securing an advantage ahead of next Tuesday’s return leg in Dortmund.