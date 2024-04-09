Fabrizio Romano confirms Joao Felix statement on Bernardo Silva was said as a ‘serious statement’

“I think so, I think so. Well, but now I don’t think it depends on him,” Joao Felix responded to Catalunya Radio (via MD), when asked whether he had convinced Manchester City star Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona this summer. The Portuguese had revealed conversations with his international teammate last week in an interview, explaining that Silva had been asking Felix what life in Catalonia was like.

🚨 João Félix: "If Bernardo Silva comes, I'm going to ask for a commission (laughs). Everything I have said is true and if he comes they will be delighted with him. He asked me about places to live, places to eat, about safety… He asked me a little about everything. Whether I… pic.twitter.com/MFf8EMnnAx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2024

Felix would also joke that he would be due a commission from the deal if it went through. According to Fabrizio Romano, as he told Caught Offside, there is a good chance that he said as much being serious.

“He said it’s a serious statement, for sure Joao is big friend of Bernardo and he’d love Bernardo to join Barca.”

However, the major caveat remains the financial situation at Can Barca, who are verging on €200m in excess of their salary limit as things stand.

“But again, the crucial point is Financial Fair Play for this story: Barca still don’t know how much they can spend, how it will work… so we’re at really early stages of the story, interested has always been there but FFP rules will be crucial.”

🎙️ João Félix: “I think Manchester City, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and us (Barcelona) will advance to the semifinals of the Champions League.”@CatalunyaRadio pic.twitter.com/ZacYRtWRrV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2024

It has been said that manager Xavi Hernandez has several conditions for him to reconsider his position at the club this summer, and one of them is major signings. Silva would no doubt fit that bill, and has been one of Xavi’s top targets since he arrived as manager.

Equally, the pivot position has been declared their number one target this summer, with Amadou Onana reportedly their top target. However there are doubts about whether they can afford to bring him in, and Silva’s €58m release clause is likely to be similar to Everton’s asking price for the Senegalese.