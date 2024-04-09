Diego Simeone wants more from Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid’s showdown with Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid will be aware that a very positive result is required against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday if they are to have a chance of progressing into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Los Rojiblancos’ home record over the last 15 months have been exemplary, with just two defeats during that time, and they will look to use that advantage.

Atleti will need their strike partnership to be firing if they are to give themselves the best chance of victory at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone is expected to start with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, and the Argentine transmitted his belief in the latter – who has netted just once in his last 13 appearances – during his press conference on Tuesday, as per Relevo.

“I have absolute confidence in Alvaro, I’m convinced that they know how to play these games. We want him to score, which is what we all want.”

Simeone also commented that he wants Griezmann to be on top form against Dortmund.

“We need the best Griezmann.”

Morata and Griezmann have been in excellent form for Atletico Madrid in this season’s Champions League, with five and six goals respectively. They need to be on their game in order for an advantage to be secured going into next week’s trip to Dortmund.