Dani Alves plans to make return to football – if rape conviction appeal is successful

Last month, Dani Alves was convicted of rape over an incident that took place in Barcelona in December 2022. The former footballer has since appealed that decision, and in the aftermath of that, he was awarded bail, meaning that he has temporarily left prison, where he had been since January 2023.

As per the conditions of his bail, Alves has had his Spanish and Brazilian passports seized, and he must check in at court every Friday. He is currently staying as his home in Barcelona, where he intends to remain until a verdict is reached in his appeal, which could not arrive until next year.

As per El Pais, Alves expects his appeal to be successful, which would mean that he is released from prison permanently. Once this happens, he intends to return to football, albeit not in a playing capacity.

For now, Alves continues to remain in Barcelona, and he cannot make any moves on his possible future until that appeal hearing.