Carlo Ancelotti confirms Eder Militao as likely candidate to replace suspended star for Manchester City second leg

It was an epic Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Tuesday night, as six goals were shared at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it does mean that Los Blancos will be significantly disadvantaged for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, as they take no lead into that one.

Another blow for Real Madrid is that they cannot count on Aurelien Tchouameni for the trip to Manchester, as he has picked up a one-match suspension, following a yellow card in the first leg. That is very bad news for Carlo Ancelotti, although he confirmed to Movistar+ (via Marca) that Eder Militao is a serious option to replace the Frenchman – which would be his first start since tearing his ACL in August.

“We have the option of Nacho, who we always have confidence in, and also Militao.”

On that match itself, Ancelotti felt that his tactical decision to start Rodrygo on the left, Vinicius as a striker and Bellingham in a number 10 role was successful, and that Man City were surprised by it.

“I think we surprised them. With the second goal it was a perfect play, the two combined very well on the left wing. With Vini and Rodrygo we could create chances, and we did it. I’m satisfied.”

Despite the fact that Real Madrid were unable to take any advantage into the second leg in Manchester, Ancelotti is still satisfied with how the tie stands at this moment. He believes his side are more than capable of winning at the Etihad Stadium, which has been a fortress for Man City for some time now.

“What I wanted was to take a small lead, but we have to be satisfied. We’ve competed and if we do it in the second leg, we can go through.”