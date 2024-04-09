Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez planning on starting two players returning from injury against Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are finally back in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a three-year absence, and are set to have close to their full complement back to face Paris Saint-Germain. On Wednesday night they will face Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Manager Xavi Hernandez will not have Alejandro Balde or Gavi for the tie, but he will have Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Pedri back from injury, all three of which have missed their last two games. As per Sport, Xavi intends to start Christensen and de Jong in midfield against PSG, considering them fundamental to their system, and having seen them train well. Pedri is likely to be on the bench, and they will assess based on how he feels whether they should use him.

On Tuesday Barcelona will have their final training session at 19:00, when they will confirm the fitness of the midfield trio, converted in Christensen’s case.

Barcelona have coped relatively well in the absence of all three, putting in some of their best performances of the season against Napoli and Atletico Madrid before the international break. However PSG looks as if they will be a much taller task, with a lightning counter-attack to consider for Barcelona’s midfield.