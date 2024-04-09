Barcelona take first steps towards signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club

Nico Williams will be a player in-demand over the summer, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing the Athletic Club wide man, who picked up the first club honour of his career at the weekend, as Los Leones won the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years.

After that match, Williams admitted to having more years in Bilbao, although that is unlikely to deter clubs from making a move in the summer. However, he could hold off, before opting to depart in 2025.

Barcelona prefer this option. They are very interested in signing Williams, but a deal won’t be possible this summer. However, they have already opened talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives over a switch in 2025, as reported by Sport.

Williams is open to leaving Athletic Club this summer, but his ideal plan is to stay for one more season, which plays into Barcelona’s hands. He is also aware of the interest from Catalonia, and the report states that he is keen to join in 2025.