Barcelona snubbed by Paris Saint-Germain chief as tensions build ahead of Champions League clash

It’s safe to say that relations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are far from great. The latter signed Ousmane Dembele last summer, having triggered the release clause in his contract, much to the frustration of the Catalan giants. However, on this occasion, it is PSG that are the ones to be furious.

As reported by Esport3, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi has opted not the show up to the pre-match dinner between executives of the two clubs, which is taking place in Paris on Tuesday night. It comes before the Champions League quarter-final first leg between the two sides 24 hours later.

🚨 Nasser Al-Khelaifi has NOT showed up at the dinner of the directives prior to PSG – Barça. @esport3 pic.twitter.com/CMM6OfHj1G — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2024

It’s not known yet what the reason is for al-Khelaifi opting not to attend the dinner with Barcelona’s executives. Either way, it’s sure to up the temperature ahead of the first leg at the Parc des Princes, during which the Blaugrana will be aiming to secure a positive result to take back for next week’s return leg.