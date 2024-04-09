Barcelona set for ‘long’ contract negotiations with midfielder

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto appears to have one over a few of his doubters in recent weeks with improved performances, including the club. They had intended for the 32-year-old midfielder to walk for free this summer, but his recent form has changed their mind.

Roberto has always maintained his desire to remain at Barcelona, noting that money was a lesser issue, and something that he has demonstrated by taking significant wage cuts in recent years. Now Relevo say that while Barcelona do intend to offer him a renewal, for the first time the money could be an issue.

🚨 The renewal of Marc Casadó is NOT advancing. His current deal expires on June 30th, and although Barça have the option to extend it for one more season, they've made no movements whatsoever so far. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/AK3bTznTG5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2024

Already one of the lowest earners in the squad, Roberto himself has declared that he earns like ‘an academy graduate’, and Barcelona intend to offer him even less money this time round on a one-year renewal again. The offers he has on the table are much higher from elsewhere, and that is making him doubt his future at the club, with his agents predicting that the talks with the Blaugrana will be long.

Roberto has also made it clear that after his time at Barcelona comes to an end, he would like to try his luck in Major League Soccer in the USA. Roberto and his partner Coral Simanovich have visited New York often in recent years when given holidays. While Roberto was rarely fit and often struggled for form last season, when he has been available this time round, he has played well in midfield.