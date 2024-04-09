Barcelona midfielder reveals priority when choosing whether to stay this summer or move on

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has said that he will evaluate where he thinks he can enjoy his football most next season before making a decision on his future. The 32-year-old holding midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Romeu began the season well, playing from the start in Barcelona’s opening seven games, but after falling out of the team, has been used sparingly since.

“Right now I want to finish the season, I want to finish with good feelings and not reproach myself for anything and then make a decision knowing that you have to enjoy playing. If I think I can enjoy here I will go ‘100%’ to achieve it, but above all I have to be honest with myself. I have two more years on my contract, although staying here or not it is a priority to be comfortable, above all else. I will look at whatever is on the table, what convinces me and what is best for everyone,” he told RAC1, as carried by MD.

Nevertheless, he has no regrets joining the giants in the summer, returning to the club he came through at before a move to Chelsea.

“Barcelona came and it was my life’s dream. I was a cule when I was little and playing for Barca was what I always wanted.”

He admitted that not only had he been through tough moments this season, but also that letting down his teammates and Xavi Hernandez had left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I worry about things too much. I enjoy the good moments little and the bad moments I suffer too much. It’s my way of being. I have had a bad time this season at certain times, when I have not enjoyed playing and I want to enjoy playing football. Other years, yes, you finished and said ‘that’s great, I’m comfortable.’ But this year I sometimes came home and wondered how I could enjoy myself more. There have been more of these moments than the others,” Romeu revealed.

He also went on to say that he altered his diet, reducing meat protein, lactose, gluten and sugars in order to tackle a chronic pain in his knee, while also working on his mind by reading and meditating.

"Everything I have done has been very difficult for me, I am not Pedri, an innate talent. It's not been an easy year, but day by day I have learned a lot. If the year ended tomorrow I would be satisfied with my behaviour." Oriol Romeu on RAC1. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/x2XTDzpZXC — Football España (@footballespana_) April 9, 2024

“This year I came to think that I had little career left. I’m better now”, he explained, before saying he has taken a lot from the ancient Greek philosophers, in particular the stoics. Along with Frenkie de Jong, Inigo Martinez and Sergi Roberto, he is one of the bigger readers.

In light of his statements, Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel also reiterated, as he has done on a number of occasions, that they would be content to have him back.

“I have said many times that he was a very decisive player for the club and for the dressing room because of the values ​​he has. He has had a difficult year due to an injury and everything must be studied, but he is a player that we could have in the squad again because he can give us a lot.”