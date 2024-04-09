Atletico Madrid suffer injury blow as Inter hero goes down ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Atletico Madrid look as if they will be without one of the major reasons they got through to the Champions League quarter-finals, after Memphis Depay suffered yet another injury issue in training on Monday. The Dutchman has been in and out of the team all season due to fitness problems, and is due to miss both legs against Borussia Dortmund.

Memphis scored the equaliser on aggregate to send their Round of 16 clash with Inter to extra time, but will miss three to four weeks of actions after suffering a muscle problem in his left leg, as Atletico Madrid confirmed on Monday. Marca say he could be back for the final four games of the La Liga season, but would likely miss the first leg of a hypothetical semi-final too.

🇦🇷😕 Ángel Correa: “I was very close to leaving Atleti in the winter. I discussed it with the coach, everyone. I was going through a tough time, dealing with the loss of my mom, not getting the minutes I needed. I needed to play to not feel so sad, so down, and I wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/goD1qtWjaF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile Diario AS say that Mario Hermoso is into the final stage of his recovery from his own muscle problem. He will not make the first leg against Dortmund, but could be back for the second leg next week, after working with the ball on Monday. The experienced defender has been out since the second leg against Inter.

The loss of Memphis could be a major blow for Atletico, who will not only miss him in Europe, but also their battle to finish in the top four, with just a two-point advantage over Athletic Club and eight games to go. Memphis gives Diego Simeone a real alternative to Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, as well as an option to rest them in the crucial stage of the season. Athletic travel to the Metropolitano at the end of April, in what could be a decisive tie.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez