Atletico Madrid set sights on Ligue 1 defender

Atletico Madrid have made it one of their goals to revamp their defence over the summer, as their record at the back continues to hamper them this season. A fresh target has emerged for Los Colchoneros, but they will have competition from crosstown rivals Getafe for Lille defender Alexsandro.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is Leny Yoro’s partner at the back for Lille, and Relevo say he is a target for both Madrid sides, although they will face competition from many clubs for him. He has a contract until 2028, but has been left out of late as he has refused to sign a new deal so far.

Alexsandro has played 36 times this season, scoring once, but prior to March had started 34 times consecutively with Yoro. A sizeable centre-back who stands out for his reading of attacks and ability in the air, he could be an affordable option on the transfer market to reinforce the backline of either side.

Image via AP Photo/Matthieu Mirville