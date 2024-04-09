Athletic Club are Copa del Rey champions again: How Ernesto Valverde built a winning team

The Basque club have won the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1984, defeating Mallorca on penalty kicks in Saturday’s final.

Bilbao is a city of football champions once again. By winning Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Mallorca, overcoming the islanders on penalties, Athletic Club have lifted this trophy for the 24th time and the first time since 1984. Since then, they had lost all six Copa del Rey finals they’d reached, but on Saturday Los Leones were able to respond to an early Dani Rodriguez goal, equalising through Oihan Sancet and then winning the shootout 4-2.

There was reason to believe that this Copa del Rey final would turn out differently for the team from Bilbao. That’s because Athletic Club’s performances throughout this season have been excellent, and they currently sit fifth in La Liga, just two points behind Atletico Madrid and the final Champions League qualification position.

This is a squad with a winning mentality, and so much of the credit must go to Ernesto Valverde. The coach returned to San Mames in the summer of 2022 for a third spell in charge of the club he used to play for, and just missed out on European qualification in his first season back.

This term, Athletic Club have been even better and Valverde has constructed the second-best defence in La Liga, thanks to a well-organised 4-2-3-1 formation. That solid defensive play has translated to the Copa del Rey too, even with the usual backup goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala starting matches in this competition instead of Unai Simon, as Los Leones conceded just four goals across their eight cup games.

Agirrezabala’s performances throughout the tournament were important, and he was decisive in saving one of the Mallorca penalties in the shootout too. That speaks to the strength in depth of this Athletic Club squad, with lesser-used players such as Asier Villalibre or Malcom Adu Ares even scoring multiple goals during this cup run, supporting the usual attacking trio of Gorka Guruzeta, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams, who made decisive contributions too. Interestingly, all four of the penalties the Basque outfit scored in the final were taken and converted by players who’d come off the bench. That includes Alex Berenguer, who converted the winning and historic spot kick, after also slotting away an important penalty away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

It’s important to note that, on their run to the cup final, Athletic Club had to come up against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, yet they overcame both giants, scoring four goals against each. The boisterous San Mames crowd certainly helped the team as they eliminated Barca and Atleti, and the Estadio de la Cartuja was so packed with fans of Los Rojiblancos on Saturday that the final felt, at times, like another home game for Athletic Club. It is estimated that approximately 100,000 Athletic Club fans travelled to Seville for the final, the majority without tickets for the match.

This mass migration of fans was in stark contrast to the previous two Copa del Rey finals the Basques participated in, when no fans could attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. On both those occasions, the Athletic Club squad were praised for their tremendous sportsmanship after defeat, as the players stood applauding Real Sociedad and Barcelona for their success. This time, it was the turn of captain Iker Muniain to go up and collect the trophy and for Athletic Club to receive all the plaudits.

Muniain and Valverde had already felt the red and white confetti fall on their shoulders during their careers at Athletic Club, with the player winning the 2014/15 and 2020/21 Spanish Super Cups and with the coach there for the first of those triumphs. But, this Copa del Rey victory is extra special.

As Valverde told the media after the game: “It’s incredible, you can’t compare this title with any other. All you need is to see how the stadium was and how much this meant for the fanbase, after all these years fighting for this.”

Now, Athletic Club will train their focus on ending another drought, as they aim to return to the Champions League for the first time in a decade. Already guaranteed at least Europa League football for the first time since 2018, Valverde and his players will look to chase down fourth-placed Atletico Madrid over the final few weeks of the La Liga season. On April 27th, in Matchday 33, they’ll visit Atleti in the Spanish capital. Given the winning mentality this Athletic Club team has demonstrated so far this season, they’ll make that journey full of confidence, and as cup champions.

Watch LaLiga TV exclusively via Premier Sports in the UK. All of La Liga, All in one place.