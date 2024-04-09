Ansu Fati unlikely to be sold by Barcelona this summer – European champions interested in move for forward

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati looks unlikely to continue at Brighton and Hove Albion next season, with no sign of the Seagulls making a move for the 21-year-old this summer, either on loan or on a permanent deal. Instead, it appears as if Ansu is most likely to spend next season in Spain, although not at Barcelona.

In recent days it was reported that Valencia and Sevilla were two potential destinations for Fati on loan next season, and Diario AS have confirmed that Los Nervionenses are a potential option for him. The injury-prone forward was first signed from Sevilla as a youngster, and had agreed terms to head there last summer, but Barcelona accepted a better offer from Brighton. Sevilla will be looking at another summer of cuts in their squad building this summer, and as such, most of their transfer excitement is likely to come from loan deals.

🚨 Bernardo Silva is attracted by the possibility of playing for Barca, the club is very well informed about the player's release clause. But it depends on Barca's financial situation. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/2Qy5qiDL5C — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2024

Ansu is not against heading back to his first home in order to try and get his career back on track. Barcelona are unlikely to try and sell Fati this summer, as they do not feel they could get a large fee for him, given his wages. As such, they will try to loan him out again in order to try and return him to his former self in front of goal.

The young forward has failed to put his injuries behind him, again failing to find regular action this season. After missing three months with a muscle problem, Ansu has not been returned to starting action by Roberto de Zerbi. This season he has played