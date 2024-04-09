Agent Jorge Mendes believes he has found solution to Joao-Felix-Atletico Madrid-Barcelona stand off

On-loan Barcelona forward Joao Felix has had a decent if unspectacular season in Catalonia this year, but if he and the club are to be believed, then both are keen to ensure he is back next season. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid have made it clear that suits them just fine, but they will require some money in order to consider another loan deal for the Portuguese. Something Barcelona are not flush for.

It’s a stand-off that has been playing out over many months at this point, but agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Felix and has close ties with both clubs, believes he has found the answer in another of his clients. According to Relevo, Mendes wants to send Ansu Fati to Atletico on loan in the other direction.

🚨 Ansu Fati already knows he won't continue at Brighton once his loan ends. Barça welcomes the possibility of him loaning to Sevilla or another Spanish club. @sport 🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/gqFbHOKdPx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2024

Fati is hardly having the season he wanted at Brighton on loan this season, and neither is he preferred option for Diego Simeone, but both he and Atletico see his arrival as a lesser problem than the idea of Felix remaining at the club. Fati has been linked with a loan to Sevilla and Valencia, and while Barcelona would rather sell the 21-year-old too, it seems more likely they will have to loan him in order to hopefully recover some of his form and value.

Atletico Madrid’s priority remains to find a permanent exit for Felix, and if an offer comes in that covers, or comes close to the remaining ammortisation they have to pay on his deal (until 2029), then they will accept it. Their preferred option is a permanent exit, but it was tricky to find a home for him last summer, and as such, they would accept another loan to Barcelona if there was no other option.

🚨 BREAKING: Jorge Mendes is attempting to extend João Félix's loan at Barcelona and also to loan Ansu Fati to Atlético Madrid since the Catalan club cannot afford to sign him permanently. Another solution could be swapping them permanently, but this isn't easy as Félix's… pic.twitter.com/3J2GSDCzSk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 9, 2024

Nevertheless a straight swap on loan for Fati would see Los Rojiblancos lose out as they would have to continue paying that fee. Central defender Inigo Martinez, who is not registered for next season at Barcelona and is not a priority, could be an option to be included in the deal in order to sweeten the deal for Atletico. Neither of these solutions ‘fills either club with excitement’, but it is the best they can make of the situation – Mendes will have to negotiate hard to please both parties, but he is coming up with solutions.

It looks as if it will be another long summer for both players, with negotiations likely to drag out. With Barcelona especially there is increased uncertainty without a permanent manager in place for next season, who could have their own opinion on all three players. However Barcelona President Joan Laporta has shown he is willing to put major club business in Mendes’ hands.