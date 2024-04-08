Real Mallorca preparing for life without Javier Aguirre despite Copa del Rey heroics

RCD Mallorca grazed glory in the Copa del Rey final, reaching the main event for the fourth time on Saturday night, and losing out on penalties. In spite of the result, Mallorca’s performance was largely met with pride from their fans and the hierarchy. Nevertheless, manager Javier Aguirre might not be there next season.

But not for want of trying from the club, as per Relevo, who say that Los Bermellones have made multiple offers to the Mexican coach, each and every turned down. They are starting to assume that Aguirre does not want to continue, although it is not ruled out that he could stay in the role.

CEO Alfonso Diaz told the press that ‘we will speak at the end of the season’, while Aguirre brushed off questions about his future post-final, saying that he was ‘focused on the final and the rest of the league season.’ He did mention that ‘I don’t know how long I have left in professional football’ though.

All the same, there has been little suggestion of a retirement coming. Rather, Aguirre has various offers from abroad, but also potentially the opportunity to take the reins at the Mexican national team again, while he also likes the idea of managing the USA.

As such Mallorca have begun putting together a shortlist should Aguirre leave, with Ruud van Nistlerooy, Diego Martinez and Eder Sarabia on it. The uniting factor appears to be that they are relatively early on in their management career, with van Nistlerooy having been out of work since leaving PSV Eindhoven last summer. He won a Dutch Cup with PSV during his single season there, but is thought to be keen to manage on the island.

Martinez has been out of work since a short-lived experience at Olympiakos, having worked wonders with Granada prior to that. Meanwhile Sarabia has just been sacked by Gerard Pique’s Andorra, but won promotion with them, and kept them up last season. He was previously part of Quique Setien’s coaching staff.

Aguirre’s spell at Mallorca has stabilised the club after saving them from relegation, and nearly getting them into Europe last season. The Mexican coach is a safe pair of hands, but has also improved a number of his players over the past two seasons. Losing him would be a big hole to fill, with his players generally holding him in high regard.