Real Madrid may have spot opening up in defence as veteran considers surprise exit

Real Madrid looked as if they would be bringing back all of their veteran players next season on one-year renewals with the exception of Luka Modric, but that may not be the case. Following news that Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez do plan to continue with the club, Nacho Fernandez is reportedly still unsure of whether to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

The 34-year-old reportedly had decided to leave last summer until after his final game, when he reconsidered, as per Marca, but once again is uncertain. The veteran defender is caught between the prospect of being a one-club man or potentially having a new experience at the end of his career.

While Carlo Ancelotti has used him far more often this season, in large part due to injuries, his role when everyone is fit looks unclear, with Aurelien Tchouameni being selected ahead of him on several occasions in defence. The Italian supported Nacho after his two red cards this season, and has always trusted Nacho, but he has often been the last natural option in defence.

Inter were apparently awaiting his response to their offer last summer, but there has been less talk of interest in the defender this season. If he is to renew with Los Blancos it will be another one-year deal. In the background there is also talk that Real Madrid will pursue Leny Yoro of Lille this summer, who they see as the next big thing.