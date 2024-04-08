Potential Dani Carvajal successor maintains ‘strong relationship’ with city of Madrid

Real Madrid know that sooner or later they will need to find a way to refresh their right flank, with Dani Carvajal aged 32 and Lucas Vazquez now 33. The latter is expected to extend his deal until next summer, but that would leave both out of contract in 2025 still, and while Carvajal his having his best season in several years, Los Blancos are known for being ruthless when it comes to veterans.

One of the big names Real Madrid have been linked to is Trent Alexander-Arnold, 25, who is out of contract in 2025 himself, and is yet to discuss a renewal with Liverpool. Matteo Moretto has explained on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that this remains the case, but also points out that no advances have been made by Los Blancos.

Another who has been linked with the role is Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, who of course left Real Madrid as a youngster, having come through the academy in the Spanish capital. Moretto said there had been no contacts regarding a potential return for the Morocco star, but did remind that Hakimi maintains a strong relationship with the city itself, where he regularly returns on personal business.

The less flashy option could well be in the academy. Jesus Fortea, at just 16, has been earmarked as a potentially era-defining right-back for the future, and there are high hopes that he can be the long-term answer there. However he is still playing with the under-19s, and Carvajal may need to hold down the starting role for another couple of years if they want a potentially smooth transition from veteran to youngster.