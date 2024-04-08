Planned dates for 2024-25 La Liga season set – awaiting green light from clubs and RFEF

La Liga are close to rubber stamping the schedule for the 2024-25 season, with the competition due to begin in mid-August of 2024, and end in the final days of May 2025.

The start of the competition will provisionally start on the 16th of August, a week later than initially suggested, in order to avoid a clash with the final of the Olympics in Paris, and give players an extra week of rest after the Euros. This is the same weekend that the Premier League and Serie A will start.

There will once again be a week-long Christmas break, with international breaks in September, October, November and March. The final weekend will be the last in May, with the 25th suggested as the end of the competition. As per Diario AS, these dates still have to receive the approval of the clubs and the RFEF, but there are no disagreements forecast.

The Champions League final is set for the 31st of May, a week later, which is usually the end of the season, but will now also be followed by the FIFA Club World Cup, which has been reformed to include 32 teams.

Two La Liga clubs at least are likely to be included in the Club World Cup, with Real Madrid the only side assured of their place. Barcelona could overtake Atletico Madrid in their FIFA coefficient ranking, but would require progression to the Champions League final, as well as an Atletico exit in the quarter-finals to Borussia Dortmund.