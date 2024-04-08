Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Nico Williams, Joao Cancelo and goalkeeping talent attracting attention

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Premier League teams will still try to tempt Nico Williams despite saying he has ‘many years at Athletic Club‘

He is a great player and it is normal that there are many rumours about him. Personally I think €50m for Nico is a bargain. Williams is worth a lot… It is true that Nico is very good at Atheltic, but there are interests, especially from the Premier League, but not only that… he is also appreciated in La Liga… we will see who will try to pay the release clause.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo willing to turn down other offers to stay at Barcelona

Joao Cancelo wants to stay at Barcelona and will do everything possible to stay there. Barcelona has assured him that they will do everything possible to retain him. In the coming weeks, the two clubs will talk about the formula and figures of the possible operation.

Wolves, Newcastle, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund all interested in 21-year-old La Liga promise

Villarreal‘s Filip Jorgensen, a player who has a contract until 2027 with the Yellow Submarine. The 21-year-old, due to his age and the quality he has shown on the pitch, is highly valued by many European clubs. In the Premier League, Newcastle United and Wolves are following closely; in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. In recent months, scouts from Italy, especially Juventus, have also come to watch him closely.