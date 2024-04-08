Manchester United considering summer move for Girona star

Premier League giants Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

United are planning squad changes ahead of the 2024/25 season and defence could be a key area in need of updating.

England international Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries across the last 12 months and Gutierrez has impressed as Girona push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to possibly leave Catalonia in the coming months with Real Madrid also considering an offer to activate their buy back clause on him.

As per the latest update from Teamtalk.com, United have already sent scouts to Spain to watch Gutierrez in action for Girona in 2024, as part of their long term plan to potentially bring him to Manchester.

Real Madrid’s clause on Gutierrez is rumoured to be around €8m but United could be quoted triple that fee for an outright purchase due to his importance to both clubs.