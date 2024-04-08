Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski already has retirement destination in mind

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has been stubborn about his physical shape over the last 12 months, after accusations that father time was catching up with the 35-year-old. The Polish striker has another year on his contract, and will have it extended for a further season if he plays 50% of their games during the next campaign. He does have his plans for the end of his playing days in mind though.

As per Sport, Lewandowski intends to remain in Barcelona even beyond his playing career. It is somewhere that he and his partner have decided they could see themselves for many years once his career is finished, and Lewandowski has explained to WP SportoweFakty that they will return to the Catalan capital if they do indeed leave.

“It is difficult to predict what I will do when I finish my career, but Barcelona is, without a doubt, a city to which we will return. Of course, we will also go to Warsaw and Poland, because we have family and friends, but when we have more time we will return to Barcelona. It’s a city we feel we can stay in after my career is over.”

Anna Lewandowska has also set up a gym in Barcelona which is due to open in September, while the family are currently building a mansion on the outskirts of the city, which are further evidence of the roots that are being put down. Lewandowski has remained adamant that he will be at the club next season, and that he can continue at the top level for a fourth year of his contract too.