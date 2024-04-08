Barcelona believe 18-year-old talent has already agreed summer move

Barcelona generally have spent the last year trying to bring in the best teenage talents from other clubs in Spain, but they look set to lose one. At least that is the view from within Can Barca. The 18-year-old Dani Rodriguez is one of their brightest talents at the under-19 age group, but looks set to depart the club in the summer.

Rodriguez arrived from Real Sociedad two summers ago, and signed a two-year deal which is due to expire this summer, and there is no sign of a renewal happening. As per Sport, he returned from injury this weekend, coming off the bench to create the winning goal for the Juvenil A against Sabadell, but did is set to be used sparingly until the end of the season.

🚨 Everything indicates that Dani Rodríguez will not renew his deal. The club suspect that he has signed a contract at Athletic Club. @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/WFT1ZpzDrr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2024

That is because the Blaugrana believe that agent Pini Zahavi has already agreed a deal with Athletic Club to sign with the Basques this summer. He will sign his first professional deal this summer as an adult, and is unlikely to do so with the Blaugrana.

This season he has played 6 times off the bench for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic, all off the bench. The left winger stood out in European action though, contributing to seven goals in seven games during the UEFA Youth League. The good news keeps on coming for the Copa del Rey winners Athletic Club.