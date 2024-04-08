Arsenal not in talks with Barcelona youngster – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye has been one of the most talked about names in recent weeks, as clubs size up their targets for the summer. The 19-year-old Senegalese defender has been impressing for Barca Atletic during the season, having arrived for just €1.5m from NK Kustosija in the Croatian second division, but with the Blaugrana in need of rapid income, there is a suggestion that some of Europe’s top clubs could see an opportunity in him.

It has been confirmed to Football España that both Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have sent scouts to watch Faye in recent weeks, having recently made his international debut too. Amid links to Chelsea, Girona, Borussia Dortmund and RC Lens, Fabrizio Romano has denied there are any talks with Arsenal going on, as he told Caught Offside.

“I’m not aware of negotiations or talks with Arsenal at this stage. Several clubs are monitoring him, he’s a potential big talent but first of all it’s Barcelona who have to decide what they want to do with Faye; keep him with first team, sell for big money. Internal talks will follow in May, no negotiations are taking place with other clubs now.”

https://twitter.com/barcacentre/status/1776908597231783958?s=20