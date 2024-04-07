Athletic Club

WATCH: Packed out San Mames sent into raptures as Athletic Club win Copa del Rey 800km away

Athletic Club ended their 40-year wait for a 25th Copa del Rey title on Saturday, as Ernesto Valverde’s side defeated Mallorca on penalties at La Cartuja. Full time scenes were wild in Seville, where 40,000 fans had travelled from the Basque country to cheer on their team during the showpiece event.

Back at home, it was even crazier. Over 50,000 packed out Athletic’s home stadium of San Mames to watch the final on big screens, 800km away from where their heroes were playing. Relevo captured the moment when Alex Berenguer scored that decisive penalty in the shoot-out, which ended Los Leones’ wait for a Copa del Rey success.

There’s no doubt that one of Spanish football’s sleeping giants has been awoken this season. Athletic Club have already had a memorable campaign because of this success in the Copa del Rey, but they still have the chance to make it even better, with Champions League qualification on the cards.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Copa del Rey San Mames

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News