Real Madrid fans troll Mallorca player after defeat in Copa del Rey final

Mallorca’s Copa del Rey campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, as they lost to Athletic Club in the final at La Cartuja. They did so in the cruellest of manners, in a penalty shoot-out (4-2).

Understandably, it was all too much for many of the Mallorca players, who were very emotional after the match concluded. One of those to shed some tears was Pablo Maffeo, and some Real Madrid fans took the opportunity to troll the defender because of this.

A ver Maffeo, cómo era el gestito?

@tukapdn5 pic.twitter.com/lwkxEayvBc — Karina (@KarinaEscuela) April 6, 2024

Guess who'll be actually crying tonight? Pablo Maffeo will be. pic.twitter.com/GL6hgwUJui — Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball) April 6, 2024

Maffeo, who was substituted on for Mallorca at the start of extra time, has become something of a villain to Real Madrid supporters over the last couple of years, having clashed with Vinicius Junior – usually his direct opposition when the two teams meet – on multiple occasions. Fans of Los Blancos couldn’t resist poking fun at him after the conclusion of the Copa final, which will certainly be a painful one for all of those associated with the Palma-based side.