PSG want Champions League ‘fortress’ for Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make life difficult for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League meeting.

Barcelona head to Paris for their quarter final first leg on April 10 and the French side are pushing to continue their European journey.

PSG are expected to retain their Ligue 1 title in the weeks ahead but Barcelona’s La Liga title defence is slipping away.

Ahead of the showdown at the Parc des Princes, the PSG ultras have released a statement, calling on their fans to prepare for battle.

The group want to utilise the power of the home fans to secure a first leg advantage ahead of the return tie in Catalonia next week.

“Let’s go to the stadium and make our rival tremble as soon as they come out to warm up.

“This vile Barcelona, ​​so often favoured by referees, must feel more than just a hostile territory. It’s our duty to make the Parc des Princes a terrifying fortress and for our team to be impregnable.”

On six Champions League trips to the Parc des Princes, Barcelona have secured just one win, as part of an overall knockout stage victory in 2015.