Nico Williams resolve to be tested in spite of Copa del Rey final statements

Athletic Club finally ended a 40-year drought for a major trophy on Saturday night, securing the Copa del Rey on penalties against Real Mallorca. At the heart of matters was Nico Williams, who scored their equaliser, and announced that he should be around for some time yet – at least in theory.

Williams told the press that ‘I have many years remaining yet’ at Athletic, an added cherry on top of an historic night for Los Leones. He has been linked consistently with a move away from Athletic, having extended his deal until 2026 late last year, with a reported €50m release clause. Given there has been reported interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past year, it’s not a clause designed to frighten off suitors.

Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that in spite of his words last night, that team could still try to activate his release clause and tempt Williams away from Bilbao in the summer. The Italian transfer insider also confirmed there was still interest from within Spain in Williams, in spite of the fact that he has been most strongly linked with a move to England.