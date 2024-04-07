Nico Williams pours cold water on possible Premier League move – “I have many years left at Athletic Club”

Nico Williams, like the rest of his teammates, wrote himself into Athletic Club legend on Saturday, as he helped Ernesto Valverde’s side win the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years. Los Leones defeated Mallorca 4-2 on penalties, after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at La Cartuja.

Williams provided the assist for Oihan Sancet’s equaliser, and in general, he provided an excellent performance, the latest of many this season. It has led to increased interest in his services, with a Premier League move heavily rumoured to take place in the summer.

However, Williams himself – almost overcome with emotion – told the media after the Copa final that he sees himself at Athletic for many years to come, as per Diario AS.

“I have many years left here, I am calm and happy. I can’t wait to get to Bilbao to celebrate.”

As if the news couldn’t get any better for Athletic Club supporters, now it looks like Williams could be staying for at least one more season. However, his remarks are unlikely to stop enquiries coming from interested clubs over the summer.