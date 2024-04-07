Newcastle United and Wolves join Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in scouting 21-year-old La Liga starlet

Villarreal have not had the best season this year as they make a late push to try and make it into the European places at the end of the season, but one of the pieces of good news has been the form of Filip Jorgensen. After a shaky start to life in goal for the Yellow Submarine, the young goalkeeper has quickly shown he has excellent reflexes.

The Danish shot-stopper was used at points last season after Geronimo Rulli departed for Ajax, but has been a clear number one this season throughout all three of Villarreal’s coaches this season. As Matteo Moretto has informed Football España, he has caught the eye not just of neutrals, but also Newcastle United and Wolves in the Premier League. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also following him, while Juventus have sent scouts to see him live in recent months.

It’s unclear what Villarreal would ask for Jorgensen, but they are usually willing to part with players for the right price. He still has a contract until 2027, meaning they will be in no rush to sell. Jorgensen is still capable of committing the odd mistake, but if he could clean up those errors, something he has plenty of time to do at his age, he has shown no shortage of talent when it comes to remarkable saves this season.