La Liga side plan street protest against plans to leave stadium as owner and politicians size up move

Rayo Vallecano are set for another afternoon of protest before their next La Liga clash, a crosstown derby with Getafe at 16:15 CEST. That game will take place at Vallecas, and if President Raul Martin Presa has his way, it will be held elsewhere, as the largest fan groups protest the idea.

Presa has declared that Rayo have outgrown the stadium, and that there is no room for improvements on the current site, situated in the heart of the Vallecas neighbourhood, where Rayo were founded. Meanwhile Madrid mayor Carmen Diaz Ayuso has told the press that they are actively looking for new premises.

MANIFESTACIÓN EN DEFENSA DE NUESTRO ESTADIO. Por su localización e historia.

Por pasión y defensa del patrimonio.

Porque necesitamos un estadio bien mantenido y no un pelotazo urbanístico. 📅 Sábado 13 de abril

🕑 15:00h pic.twitter.com/hDOPeXZdNg — Bukaneros (@bukaneros92) April 5, 2024

This weekend the Bukaneros fan group announced that they would be holding a street protest in the form of a procession from the Buenos Aires Metro station to the stadium at 15:00 CEST, before the Getafe game, where they will once again make their voices heard, as reported by Diario AS.

🚨🏟️

El sábado que viene, tenemos una nueva cita en la que seguir demostrando que Vallekas defenderá su estadio con uñas y dientes.

¡Nos vemos el próximo día 13 Rayistas en la manifestación autorizada! pic.twitter.com/RcqFMkD2HN — Plataforma ADRV (@plataformaADRV) April 5, 2024

It is not the first protest that the Rayo fans have held against the move, in addition to the chants and signs during the game declaring that Vallecas is their home and their opposition to a move. Just over a month ago, Rayo gathered 1,700 fans around the perimeter of the stadium, and joined hands in a human chain around it, as a show of defiance that they would stand in the way of a move.