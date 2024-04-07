Kylian Mbappe: I will not be hiding against Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe is ready for the challenge of facing Barcelona in midweek UEFA Champions League action.

Paris Saint-Germain geared up for their clash with the Catalans with a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against rock bottom Clermont this weekend.

Despite the frustration of a poor result, PSG remain on course to retain their league crown, alongside a Champions League challenge.

Mbappe came off the bench to set up a late equaliser against Clermont with the France captain rested ahead of tackling Barcelona.

The striker is pushing to win a first ever European club title before his expected departure from Paris this summer and he is determined to make his mark.

“It’s time for the great players to step up. I’m ready, and as always, I am not going to hide”, as per quotes from Marca.

Mbappe is currently joint 12th on the all time UEFA European Cup/Champions League goal scorer list with 46 goals scored in his career.

There are only two currently active players with more goals in the competition’s history than the former AS Monaco attacker.