Juventus starlet reveals Real Madrid desire and compares Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meetings

Juventus starlet Matias Soule has revealed that one of his biggest dreams is to play for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old forward has been impressing on loan for Frosinone in Serie A this season, and revealed that along with winning the Champions League, it was one of the things he aspired to most. Of course, the two have often gone hand-in-hand over the past decade.

“A tall, tall dream would be to play for Real Madrid, as a child I always dreamed of it. Also winning a Champions League,” he explained to ESPN, as quoted by Cadena SER.

He also recounted his encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese was playing in Turin, something that gave him a good impression of the Al-Nassr star.

“I was surprised by how good a person he was. I didn’t know him, but I heard what was said about him. He is a genius. I remember that one day we went to eat and he sat next to me, I hadn’t spoken to him at all. They all left and he continued telling me things, about the cars he had, what Madrid was like…”

Of course, where questions are asked, questions about the other follow. Soule, being Argentine, has also crossed paths with Lionel Messi during international duty.

“I arrived later and when I entered the rooms he came out just to say hello. I said I wouldn’t wash my hand anymore.. I didn’t talk much, but you can see that he’s a good guy,” Soule noted.

This season he has 10 goals and 2 assists for Frosinone, where he has been one of the key reasons that they are still in the survival struggle with seven games to go. Juventus are reportedly mulling over whether to hold onto Soule, or to perhaps cash in on his good form and substantial promise. That says, there has been no suggestion that Real Madrid would be his destination.