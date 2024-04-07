Ernesto Valverde expected to sign new contract after guiding Athletic Club to Copa del Rey glory

Ernesto Valverde further cemented himself into Athletic Club folklore on Saturday, as he guided Los Leones to victory in the Copa del Rey final. His side secured a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win at La Cartuja, after it finished 1-1 in 120 minutes.

It was an incredible moment for Valverde and his players, as well as the tens of thousands of supporters that were present in Seville and at San Mames. Things could get even better by the time the season closes to, with the possibility of Champions League football for the 2024-25 campaign – Europa League qualification was secured with the victory on Saturday.

However, at this stage, Valverde isn’t signed up at Athletic for next season, as his current contract expires in the summer. There is an offer on the table, which the 60-year-old will now answer, as he was holding off until the conclusion of the Copa del Rey final, as reported by Relevo.

Athletic Club officials expect Valverde to sign a renewal, and it would certainly be a major surprise if he didn’t. He certainly looks to be building something very special in Bilbao, so why would he want to be anywhere else?