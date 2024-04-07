Carlo Ancelotti is facing a key team selection call ahead of facing Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a longer break in between games than their Premier League rivals and Ancelotti’s squad is almost back up to full strength.

The veteran Italian is expected to remain tight lipped over who he will start against City on April 9 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Ancelotti is still pondering who to start alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Club captain Nacho Fernandez is one option but French international Aurelien Tchouameni has impressed as a cover option from midfield in recent weeks.

Ancelotti could leave the decision until the final minute with Rudiger expected to take on the primary role of marking Erling Haaland.

Nacho’s experience will be valuable against the defending champions but Tchouameni’s ability to step into midfield is also an asset.