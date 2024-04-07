Barcelona will offer new contract to club veteran, negotiations to begin very soon

After Xavi Hernandez announced his intention to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, Sergi Roberto’s future at the club began to look perilous. The versatile 32-year-old was counted on by Xavi, but it seemed that he wouldn’t be by the Catalan giants, whose previous intention was to let him leave for free in the summer.

Roberto’s current deal expires in June, but now, it looks like he could be staying on in Catalonia, with Barcelona having now changed their attitude towards offering him a new contract. MD have reported that club officials have told Roberto of their intention to give him a renewal offer, with negotiations expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The report notes that Barcelona have been satisfied with Roberto’s performances this season, and they are also pleased with how he has led the first team as captain. They value his involvement, and his ascendancy in the dressing room.’

Another reason that Barcelona are likely to be keen on keeping Roberto is the fact that his salary is one of the lowest in the first team. It’s likely that these terms will remain the same on a new contract.