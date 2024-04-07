Barcelona have seven player suspension risk list ahead of PSG trip

Barcelona face a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain on April 10.

La Blaugrana are aiming to end the season with a trophy after seeing their La Liga title challenge falter since the start of 2024.

The Catalans are facing a key battle in the French capital with Xavi Hernandez set for a string of key calls over returning injured stars.

Alongside late calls on who to include in his starting XI, Xavi also has seven players who are within one yellow card of incurring a suspension.

UEFA wipe away all yellow cards after the quarter final stage but Barcelona look certain to be without at least one player for the return leg.

Ferran Torres and Sergi Roberto are the lowest risk, as both are set to start on the bench, but quintet Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal and Joao Felix could all start.

Araujo is a particular concern due to his importance at the heart of Xavis defence.