Barcelona reject interest for Arsenal and Manchester United target, youngster will not leave this summer

In recent weeks, interest has been building in Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old defender’s stock has risen significantly after a string of impressive performances for Barca Atletic, which also earned him his senior international debut for Senegal during last month’s international break.

Barcelona have been wondering what to do with Faye ahead of next season. They currently have a surplus on central defenders, and with Eric Garcia set to return in the summer, it meant that his place in the first team could not be guaranteed, which has led to speculation over a possible departure.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Faye, but they will all be disappointed. Sport have reported that Barcelona’s decision on the teenager is final: he won’t leave in the summer, on loan or permanently, and he will be promoted to the first team on a regular basis from next season onwards.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona have made a decision regarding Mikayil Faye. The Senegalese will NOT be sold or loaned out. He will STAY and be part of the first team next season. Soon he'll make his first team debut. @sport 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/e46NpIFzFc — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 6, 2024

Furthermore, Faye is set to be handed his debut by Xavi Hernandez in the coming weeks. Barcelona’s next La Liga match, against Cadiz next weekend, could be the perfect time, as it’s between their two Champions League quarter-final legs, and fellow centre-back Inigo Martinez is suspended.