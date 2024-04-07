Barcelona handed major boost in pursuit of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have made it one of their objectives to bring back Joao Cancelo next summer, but it makes sense that there is a certain degree of scepticism, given the financial state of the Blaugrana. Manchester City are seemingly keen to find a permanent exit for the 29-year-old wing-back, but will no doubt want reasonable remuneration.

Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia are also interested in Cancelo this summer, following on from talk that Arsenal could also come in for him again this summer. The Portuguese is currently on loan without an option to buy for Barcelona, but there is confidence from both the player’s side and Barcelona’s that he will be playing at Camp Nou next season.

Perhaps Barcelona’s main, or only, hope of retaining Cancelo is if he makes it clear to City that he will not accept a move to other destinations, in order to force their hand at the negotiating table. Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that this is indeed the case, and that the three parties will speek before the end of April in order to start working out how to get a deal over the line.

Cancelo has still been found wanting defensively this season, but has been a regular positive contribution to Barcelona’s game this season, while being deployed in a number of different roles. Currently operating at left-back, Cancelo has four goals and four assists in his 33 appearances, including a crucial Champions League strike against Porto.